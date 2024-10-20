Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 41,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

