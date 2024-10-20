Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,951 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 8.5% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,568 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

