Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Linde stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.45. 1,255,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.58. The firm has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

