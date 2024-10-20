LimeWire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.60 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a market cap of $48.60 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,377,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.16437353 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,467,731.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

