Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

LTH opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

