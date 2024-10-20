Lido Staked ETH (stETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.46 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion and $22.46 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,638.36 or 0.03872941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,752,263 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,768,612.02297862. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,644.35990215 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $29,969,535.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

