Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $575.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LII opened at $603.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.56. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $627.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.