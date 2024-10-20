Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

