Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 631,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $921.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $858.02. The stock has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

