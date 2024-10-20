Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.1% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $47.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.15. 4,059,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,565. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average is $438.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

