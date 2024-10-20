Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 279,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,347,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. 1,913,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

