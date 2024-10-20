Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $76.39 and last traded at $76.73. Approximately 62,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 62,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

Specifically, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $799,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRRO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Korro Bio Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Korro Bio by 71.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Korro Bio by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.