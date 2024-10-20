KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $345,290.08 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. KOK has a market cap of $345,290.08 and $99,792.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded up 120.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,152.73 or 1.00043645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00063712 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00073589 USD and is up 131.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $95,299.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

