KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 202,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 121,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

PMAY stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $582.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.