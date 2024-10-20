KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.