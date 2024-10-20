KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EEM stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.