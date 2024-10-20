KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

