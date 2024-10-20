KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $507,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average is $172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

