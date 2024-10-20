KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

