KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RODM stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

