KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,985 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,518 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,108,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,577.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after buying an additional 415,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,882,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $105.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

