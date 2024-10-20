KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KREF. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $834.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a current ratio of 392.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $1,305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

