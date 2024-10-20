KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Corteva by 77.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

