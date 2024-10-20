KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

