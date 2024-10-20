Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after acquiring an additional 609,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.