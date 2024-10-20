Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 118,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 49,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kestrel Gold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.