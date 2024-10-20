Kazia Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 28th (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 25th.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

