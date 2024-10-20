JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,416 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

