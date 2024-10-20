Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £406.35 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,505 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £406.35 ($530.62).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Liam Condon acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,598 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £335.58 ($438.21).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.0 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.91) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,629.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,665.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.34) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.03).

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

