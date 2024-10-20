Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £406.35 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,505 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £406.35 ($530.62).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Liam Condon acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,598 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £335.58 ($438.21).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.0 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.91) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,629.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,665.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.34) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.03).

Get Our Latest Report on JMAT

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.