Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £406.35 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,505 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £406.35 ($530.62).
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Liam Condon acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,598 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £335.58 ($438.21).
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.91) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,629.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,665.09.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
