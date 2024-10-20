Jefferies Financial Group Trims Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $136.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.13 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $140.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

