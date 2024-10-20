Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $135.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Shares of MS stock opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 134.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

