J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

JBHT stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

