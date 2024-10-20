J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $182.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $16,887,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

