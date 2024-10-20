iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.