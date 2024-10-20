iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.