iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Raised by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.6% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $966,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.