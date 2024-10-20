iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 297,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,032. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $137.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

