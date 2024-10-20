iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.12 and last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 295538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

