iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is E&G Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 11.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $382.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

