iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.