iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 626.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 162.4% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.