iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cedrus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

