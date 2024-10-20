iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 95.0% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

