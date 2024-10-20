iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.47 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.