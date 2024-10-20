iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.
iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.47 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.
iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
