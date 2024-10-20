iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

