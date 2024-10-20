iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.