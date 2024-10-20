iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
