iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

