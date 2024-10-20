iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

