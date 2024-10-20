iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

