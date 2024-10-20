iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,835,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $566.53 and its 200 day moving average is $545.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

